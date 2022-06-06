Salman Khan, CBI Team Spotted Outside Actor's Galaxy Apartments After He Receives Threat Letter

Salman Khan and a team of CBI were spotted outside the actor’s Mumbai home, Galaxy Apartments, on Monday afternoon. CBI visited Salman’s home after he and his father Salim Khan received a threat letter. It was reported that an unsigned letter threatened Salman and Salim on Sunday. An FIR against an ‘unknown person’ was filed by the Mumbai Police.

While CBI is yet to share details about the investigation, it was reported earlier in the day that the security for the Tiger 3 star has been scaled up. According to the news agency ANI, Maharashtra Home Department has strengthened Salman Khan’s security after the actor received the threat letter.

On Sunday, it was reported that Salim came across the letter after his morning walk. He was sitting on a bench at the Bandra Bandstand, which is his routine, after a morning walk when an unidentified man handed him a letter that mentioned a threat to kill Salim and Salman, the official said. Salim contacted the police with the help of his security personnel and an FIR was registered under section 506-II (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bandra police station.

The news of the threat letter comes a few days after Salman’s security was beefed up. His security was enhanced after Lawrence Bishnoi emerged as the prime suspect in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case. Salman was reportedly once on the radar of Lawrence Bishnoi.

In 2018, one of Bishnoi’s aides was arrested after he threatened to kill the actor in connection with the blackbuck killing case. “We have enhanced the overall security of Salman Khan. Police will be present around his apartment to make sure no nefarious activity is done by the gang from Rajasthan,” a senior police official told Hindustan Times last week.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.