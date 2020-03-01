Salman Khan Celebrates 30 Million Followers On Instagram With Quirky Video

Superstar Salman Khan now has 30 million followers on Instagram and he made a 'thank you video' for his growing fan base.

Sharing a boomerang video of himself thanking his fans, Salman, who has been entertaining the audience since the eighties, wrote: "Ouii ma 30 million! Thank u all!"

Fans in return have left him comments like: "Love you Salman khan", "Ohoo swag" and "m ur biggest fan sir @beingsalmankhan I love uh".

After wrapping up shooting for Bigg Boss 13 as its host, the superstar's next movie will be Radhe. It will see an Eid 2020 release and will feature actress Disha Patani opposite him. The movie also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Radhe is expected to be another of Salman's blockbuster since people watch his Eid releases like crazy. His earlier releases include Dabangg (2010), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), and Sultan (2016). The movie is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions and Reel Life Production.

The actor had also made an announcement of his next project after Radhe. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be a collaboration between Salman and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala.

Follow @News18Movies for more