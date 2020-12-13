Salman Khan Celebrates Bodyguard's Birthday But Does Not Eat Cake, Watch Video

Salman Khan is known for his awesome physique and he must work hard, really hard, to maintain that amazing shape. Recently, a video of the Bollywood superstar was shared on social media and fans are loving it for the reason that how much control Salman exercises over his diet to stay fit.

In the clip, Salman is seen celebrating his bodyguard's birthday. As the person cuts his cake and tries to share the first bite with Salman, he bends down to take a bite, but does not really eat it and backs down. Out of love for his staff, Salman is seen obliging to take a bite, but due to health purposes exercises restraint. This video of Salman is now trending on social media.

Take a look.

On the work front, Salman is currently shooting for the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss 14. He also recently unveiled his first look from upcoming film Antim, which stars Aayush Sharma in lead role. Salman's sikh look is receiving much praise from fans.

Salman will next feature in Prabhudeva directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which co-stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. The movie may hit screens in Eid 2021 after delay due to coronavirus . He is also set to shoot for Kick 2 in the coming year.