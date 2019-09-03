Take the pledge to vote

Salman Khan Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi at Sister Arpita Khan Sharma's Home, See Pics

Salman Khan is a big believer of Ganpati and gets snapped at Arpita Khan's celebrations every year.

News18.com

Updated:September 3, 2019, 9:43 AM IST
The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi is here and a lot of celebrities from Bollywood have been spotted at different locations to celebrate the festival. Superstar Salman Khan, too, was snapped at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The actor is a staunch believer of Ganpati and attends Arpita and her husband Aayush Sharma's celebrations every year. This year, the Kick actor was seen wearing a casual navy blue T-shirt and jeans. He was also accompanied by his Dabangg 3 director Prabhudeva.

Take a look, 

 

View this post on Instagram

#salmankhan and #prabhudeva arrive at #arpitakhansharma #ganpatifestival 2019 #viralbhayani @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Arpita Khan also shared pictures of the celebrations on her Instagram. She was seen dressed in two outfits, a purple lehenga and a pastel one.

 

Check them out below:   

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Blessed with the best ♥️ @aaysharma & our baby boy Ahil 💋 A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on

 

View this post on Instagram

#arpitakhansharma ganpati #ganpatifestival2019 🙏 #viralbhayani @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Many celebrities including Dia Mirza, Daisy Shah, Amrita Arora, Sophie Choudry, Soha Ali Khan were also present, along with Salman's parents Salim and Salma Khan, brother Arbaaz Khan and sister Alvira Khan.

Apart from the Khan family, various other celebrity families celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at their residence. Producer Ekta Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty, and others shared pictures on their social media.

