Salman Khan Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi at Sister Arpita Khan Sharma's Home, See Pics

The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi is here and a lot of celebrities from Bollywood have been spotted at different locations to celebrate the festival. Superstar Salman Khan, too, was snapped at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The actor is a staunch believer of Ganpati and attends Arpita and her husband Aayush Sharma's celebrations every year. This year, the Kick actor was seen wearing a casual navy blue T-shirt and jeans. He was also accompanied by his Dabangg 3 director Prabhudeva.

Take a look,

Arpita Khan also shared pictures of the celebrations on her Instagram. She was seen dressed in two outfits, a purple lehenga and a pastel one.

Check them out below:

Many celebrities including Dia Mirza, Daisy Shah, Amrita Arora, Sophie Choudry, Soha Ali Khan were also present, along with Salman's parents Salim and Salma Khan, brother Arbaaz Khan and sister Alvira Khan.

Apart from the Khan family, various other celebrity families celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at their residence. Producer Ekta Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty, and others shared pictures on their social media.

