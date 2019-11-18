Salman Khan Celebrates His 25 Years Strong Bond with Bodyguard Shera, Shares Pic on Instagram
Salman Khan never leaves a chance to express his love for his closed ones on social media, and this time he took out a moment to appreciate his bond with his personal bodyguard Shera.
Salman on Sunday took to Instagram and posted a picture in which he is seen posing with Shera.
"25 years and still 'Being strong'...Shera," Salman captioned the image. Re-posting Salman's post, Shera wrote, "Maalik @Beingsalmankhan it will remain strong till I die."
The Salman and Shera association is now close to 25 years, starting from 1995.
In one of the interviews, Shera had said: "Jab tak zinda hoon, bhai ke saath rahunga (As long as am alive, I will be with Bhai). I always tell people that they will never see me standing behind or next to bhai. I will be standing in front of him, looking out for any threat."
Last month, Shera made his debut into politics by joining the Shiv Sena.
On the work front, Salman will soon be back as Chulbul Panday with Dabangg 3, which is slated to release on December 20. Actress Sonakshi Sinha will also reprise her role of Rajjo. The film also introduces Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar, and features Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep and Pankaj Tripathi among others.
The actor also entertains the small screen audiences with weekend specials of Bigg Boss 13. He also announced his Eid 2020 release Radhe.
