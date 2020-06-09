Salman Khan Charts Schedule to Finish 3 Films - Radhe, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Guns of North

As the entertainment industry slowly resumes film shoots in accordance with the guidelines issued by the government, Salman Khan has planned a schedule to wrap up three of his projects - Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Guns of North - in the coming weeks.

Radhe, directed by Prabhudheva, is his foremost priority, reported Mid-Day. "First, Salman will film the Radhe song with Disha Patani. The number was originally supposed to be shot in Azerbaijan, but now they will film it in a studio. Some patchwork shoot is pending as well. The makers are eyeing a Diwali release," said a source close to Khan's family.

After Radhe, Salman will move on to Farhad Samji's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. "The team is currently reworking the dates. Salman has his heart set on the film. After being unable to meet his fans on Eid this year, he wants to bowl them over with his 2021 Eid offering," adds the source.

The actor has been spending the lockdown at his farmhouse in Panvel. Director Abhiraj Minawala had stayed at the farmhouse to develop the Hindi adaptation of the Marathi film, Mulshi Pattern. Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma will star in the movie. "Salman has a special appearance in the movie, which has been titled Guns of North. While the project will tentatively go on floors in mid-July, the actor will join the unit in the last leg. He will sport a beard for his role of a Punjabi cop," the source said.

Follow @News18Movies for more