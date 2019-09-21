Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Salman Khan Cheering for Katrina Kaif at the IIFA Awards is Absolute Gold, See Video

Katrina Kaif left the audience jaw-dropped with her sizzling performance.

News18.com

Updated:September 21, 2019, 4:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Salman Khan Cheering for Katrina Kaif at the IIFA Awards is Absolute Gold, See Video
Katrina Kaif left the audience jaw-dropped with her sizzling performance.
Loading...

Katrina Kaif for years now has set the IIFA stage on fire with her incredible performances. This year too, the actor danced on various numbers from the year. However, the highlight of her performance was when Salman Khan, her ex and co-star in several films, became her biggest cheerleader during her performance. In a video released by Salman Khan's fan page, the actor who is seen jumping and clapping for Katrina Kaif when Ayushmann Khurrana announces her performance.

In the video, Salman, who is seen wearing a crisp navy blue and sitting with Shyamak Davar. Then Ayushmann Khurrana is heard saying “Presenting the very charming, gorgeous and extremely talented Katrina Kaif!” After this, we can see both Salman and Shyamak jump and cheer for Katrina. This has let to a lot of fans going berserk on Instagram, “Omg soooo cuteeee..ths Being Salman..always there for my fav Katrina, (SIC)” one fan wrote in the comments. “OMG that’s so sweet,” wrote another.

View this post on Instagram

SALMAN'S Reaction On KATRINA'S Entry❤️ #iifa Sal-Kat Moment --- Bhai? Bhai! @beingsalmankhan . . #iifa20 #iifahomecoming #nexaexperience purple Bollywood ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ ❤️❤️❤️ love song. ....... #dabbang @s_a_y_e_b #dabbang3 #dabbang3 @aliabbaszafar @atulreellife #BhushanKumar @katrinakaif @tabutiful @apnabhidu @sonalikul @dishapatani @whosunilgrover @norafatehi @iaasifsheikhofficial @shreyaghoshal @vishaldadlani @shekharravjiani @nakash_aziz @kamil_irshad_official @vaibhavi.merchant @nikhilnamit @reellifeproduction @skfilmsofficial @tseries.official #SalmanFcAssam . @_s_a_y_e_b #beingsalmankhan #salman #beingsalmankhanfans #salmankhan #salmankhanturkey #bharat #salmankhanfanturkey #salmaniacs #salmankhanrules #salmankhanfans #salmankhanmerijaan #beingsalman #beingintouch #salmankhangoldenheart #salmankhanworldwidefans #salmansmile #bajrangibhaijaan #salmanspreadslove #salmankhanworldwidefans

A post shared by (@b_e_i_n_g_salmanic) on

At a recent interview, Katrina talked about her friendship with Salman. “Salman has really had my back and has been there for me as a friend and a support over the years, unfailingly and intuitively. There have been moments where I was going through a particularly rough time in my life; a struggle, and with no contact, all of a sudden, our paths would just cross, and he would be there,” the actress said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram