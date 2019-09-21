Salman Khan Cheering for Katrina Kaif at the IIFA Awards is Absolute Gold, See Video
Katrina Kaif left the audience jaw-dropped with her sizzling performance.
Katrina Kaif left the audience jaw-dropped with her sizzling performance.
Katrina Kaif for years now has set the IIFA stage on fire with her incredible performances. This year too, the actor danced on various numbers from the year. However, the highlight of her performance was when Salman Khan, her ex and co-star in several films, became her biggest cheerleader during her performance. In a video released by Salman Khan's fan page, the actor who is seen jumping and clapping for Katrina Kaif when Ayushmann Khurrana announces her performance.
In the video, Salman, who is seen wearing a crisp navy blue and sitting with Shyamak Davar. Then Ayushmann Khurrana is heard saying “Presenting the very charming, gorgeous and extremely talented Katrina Kaif!” After this, we can see both Salman and Shyamak jump and cheer for Katrina. This has let to a lot of fans going berserk on Instagram, “Omg soooo cuteeee..ths Being Salman..always there for my fav Katrina, (SIC)” one fan wrote in the comments. “OMG that’s so sweet,” wrote another.
View this post on Instagram
SALMAN'S Reaction On KATRINA'S Entry❤️ #iifa Sal-Kat Moment --- Bhai? Bhai! @beingsalmankhan . . #iifa20 #iifahomecoming #nexaexperience purple Bollywood ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ ❤️❤️❤️ love song. ....... #dabbang @s_a_y_e_b #dabbang3 #dabbang3 @aliabbaszafar @atulreellife #BhushanKumar @katrinakaif @tabutiful @apnabhidu @sonalikul @dishapatani @whosunilgrover @norafatehi @iaasifsheikhofficial @shreyaghoshal @vishaldadlani @shekharravjiani @nakash_aziz @kamil_irshad_official @vaibhavi.merchant @nikhilnamit @reellifeproduction @skfilmsofficial @tseries.official #SalmanFcAssam . @_s_a_y_e_b #beingsalmankhan #salman #beingsalmankhanfans #salmankhan #salmankhanturkey #bharat #salmankhanfanturkey #salmaniacs #salmankhanrules #salmankhanfans #salmankhanmerijaan #beingsalman #beingintouch #salmankhangoldenheart #salmankhanworldwidefans #salmansmile #bajrangibhaijaan #salmanspreadslove #salmankhanworldwidefans
At a recent interview, Katrina talked about her friendship with Salman. “Salman has really had my back and has been there for me as a friend and a support over the years, unfailingly and intuitively. There have been moments where I was going through a particularly rough time in my life; a struggle, and with no contact, all of a sudden, our paths would just cross, and he would be there,” the actress said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Mini SUV Officially Teased Ahead of September 30 Launch: Watch Video
- Sony Bravia A9G OLED Master Series Review: The TV to Buy If You Are Rich Enough
- Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor Save a Paparazzi From Getting Hurt; Watch Video
- Hours After Decomposed Body Found at Nagarjuna's Telangana Farmhouse, Police Hint at Case of Suicide
- Rashami Desai to Marry Boyfriend Arhaan Khan Inside Bigg Boss 13 House: Report