Salman Khan Cheering for Katrina Kaif at the IIFA Awards is Absolute Gold, See Video

Katrina Kaif for years now has set the IIFA stage on fire with her incredible performances. This year too, the actor danced on various numbers from the year. However, the highlight of her performance was when Salman Khan, her ex and co-star in several films, became her biggest cheerleader during her performance. In a video released by Salman Khan's fan page, the actor who is seen jumping and clapping for Katrina Kaif when Ayushmann Khurrana announces her performance.

In the video, Salman, who is seen wearing a crisp navy blue and sitting with Shyamak Davar. Then Ayushmann Khurrana is heard saying “Presenting the very charming, gorgeous and extremely talented Katrina Kaif!” After this, we can see both Salman and Shyamak jump and cheer for Katrina. This has let to a lot of fans going berserk on Instagram, “Omg soooo cuteeee..ths Being Salman..always there for my fav Katrina, (SIC)” one fan wrote in the comments. “OMG that’s so sweet,” wrote another.

At a recent interview, Katrina talked about her friendship with Salman. “Salman has really had my back and has been there for me as a friend and a support over the years, unfailingly and intuitively. There have been moments where I was going through a particularly rough time in my life; a struggle, and with no contact, all of a sudden, our paths would just cross, and he would be there,” the actress said.

