Salman Khan Chills 'Alone' in Mall, Apparently Nobody Recognizes Him; See Well-timed Video

Sabka bhai Salman Khan spent a relatively long time alone in a Dubai mall, though not that alone, given that there's a video of the incident. In a clip shared on Instagram by a Bollywood fan page, the actor is seen walking around a mall, ostensibly tailed by his bevy of bodyguards. Dressed in black denim and sporting a cap, Salman even took some personal time, by which we mean he sat down on a bench alone and fiddled around with his phone, while his bodyguards seemingly left him 'alone'.This totally not staged photo-op, whichshows even the average internet slob like you or us, that stars are just like us, has made all the rounds on social media, mostly because nobody seemed to recognise one of Bollywood's biggest stars in that pied-à-terre for Indian celebrities which is Dubai. Will wonders never cease.On the work front, the hunter of hearts and harts (allegedly) is working on Ali Abbas's Bharat, along with Priyanka Chopra and Disha Patani. He was last seen in Race 3, which weirdly enough included a much vaunted shoot in, yup, Dubai.