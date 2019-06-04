Salman Khan Claims He 'Doesn't Know' About the Aishwarya Rai Meme Posted By Vivek Oberoi
Salman claimed ignorance when he was asked about the meme featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan that Vivek Oberoi had tweeted some weeks ago.
Salman Khan. (Image: Instagram)
Vivek Oberoi caused a furore a few weeks back when he shared a meme featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in the context of the exit poll of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. The actor had shared a collage that featured him, Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan and Aishwarya's seven-year-old daughter Aaradhya. What he thought was funny, was criticised as an extremely disgusting and classless act on Vivek's part.
His tweet angered people across and beyond the film industry, but Aishwarya and her husband refrained from reacting to it. Salman was asked about the meme recently during an interaction, and the Bharat star said that he doesn't know about it, or the controversy it created.
Salman claimed ignorance when asked about the meme that Vivek had tweeted and then deleted some weeks ago. He told Bombay Times, "I don't know about it. I haven't seen it."
In the meme that went viral, three of Aishwarya's photos were mashed up. In one, she is with former beau Salman and the caption on it is "Opinion Poll". In the second, she is with Oberoi himself. This one was captioned "Exit Poll". In the last photo, she is seen with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aradhya.
Sonam Kapoor was one of the first Bollywood stars to slam the tweet, calling it "disgusting and classless." Even Omung Kumar, the director of PM Narendra Modi, the Vivek Oberoi starrer which was waiting for the elections to be over in order to hit the theatres, found the meme unfunny.
Calling it a mistake, Kumar told Zoom, "I did not find it funny. There is nothing funny about it. But wrong judgement ho gaya, woh ho jata hai. Isse zyada disastrous things hue hain. This is nothing much."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Cricket Fans are Convinced Sachin Tendulkar Runs 'God' Account on Twitter
- Sunil Grover Was So Desperate to Get Noticed That He Used to Mimic Ajay Devgn on His Film Sets
- England Players Help Young Fan's Dream Come True Despite Pakistan Defeat
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Sri Lankan Fan Climbs Tree, Wants Team to Fulfill This Demand
- Sign in With Apple Competes Directly With Facebook And Google, And Doesn’t Need to Sell Ads
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s