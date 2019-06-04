Take the pledge to vote

Salman Khan Claims He 'Doesn't Know' About the Aishwarya Rai Meme Posted By Vivek Oberoi

Salman claimed ignorance when he was asked about the meme featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan that Vivek Oberoi had tweeted some weeks ago.

Updated:June 4, 2019, 6:03 PM IST
Salman Khan Claims He 'Doesn't Know' About the Aishwarya Rai Meme Posted By Vivek Oberoi
Salman Khan. (Image: Instagram)
Vivek Oberoi caused a furore a few weeks back when he shared a meme featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in the context of the exit poll of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. The actor had shared a collage that featured him, Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan and Aishwarya's seven-year-old daughter Aaradhya. What he thought was funny, was criticised as an extremely disgusting and classless act on Vivek's part.

His tweet angered people across and beyond the film industry, but Aishwarya and her husband refrained from reacting to it. Salman was asked about the meme recently during an interaction, and the Bharat star said that he doesn't know about it, or the controversy it created.

Salman claimed ignorance when asked about the meme that Vivek had tweeted and then deleted some weeks ago. He told Bombay Times, "I don't know about it. I haven't seen it."

In the meme that went viral, three of Aishwarya's photos were mashed up. In one, she is with former beau Salman and the caption on it is "Opinion Poll". In the second, she is with Oberoi himself. This one was captioned "Exit Poll". In the last photo, she is seen with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aradhya.

Sonam Kapoor was one of the first Bollywood stars to slam the tweet, calling it "disgusting and classless." Even Omung Kumar, the director of PM Narendra Modi, the Vivek Oberoi starrer which was waiting for the elections to be over in order to hit the theatres, found the meme unfunny.

Calling it a mistake, Kumar told Zoom, "I did not find it funny. There is nothing funny about it. But wrong judgement ho gaya, woh ho jata hai. Isse zyada disastrous things hue hain. This is nothing much."

