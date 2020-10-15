Salman Khan Clears Ailing Actor Faraaz Khan's Medical Bills, Kashmera Shah Calls Him 'Great Human'

Actor Salman Khan has paid the medical bills of actor Faraaz Khan, who has been fighting for his life in a Bengaluru hospital. Faraaz has been admitted to the ICU. Multiple reports state that Faraaz was diagnosed with a brain infection and pneumonia.

Actress Kashmera Shah revealed that Salman has been taking care of Faraaz's medical treatment. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “You are truly a great Human Being. Thank you for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills. Actor Faraaz Khan of Fareb game is in critical condition and Salman has stood by his side and helped him like he helps so many others. I am and will always remain a true admirer. If people don’t like this post I don’t care. You have a choice to unfollow me. This is what I think and feel. I think he is the most genuine person I have ever met in this film industry @beingsalmankhan.”

Earlier, actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt urged her followers on Twitter to help raise funds for Faraaz's treatment. “Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well,” she wrote in her tweet.

The details about his condition were shared on the fundraiser, which was initiated by his family members Farhad Abousher and Ahmed Shamoon. “Faraaz had been suffering from a cough and an infection in his chest for nearly a year. Recently, the coughing had aggravated so due to the prevailing pandemic, he decided to consult the doctor over a video call. Over the video consultation on 8th October 2020, the doctor saw his condition and recommended that he gets himself admitted to a hospital as his cough was quite intense and to prevent any further infection, hospitalization was the best thing to do."

Former Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan worked with Rani Mukerji in Mehendi. He is the son of senior actor Yusuf Khan.