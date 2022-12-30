Salman Khan Clicks a Bunch of Selfies With Raveena Tandon, Latter Says 'The Goofiness Never Stops'

Salman Khan recently celebrated his birthday. The actor hosted a star-studded bash, which was attended by some of his closest friends in the industry. Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Raveena Tandon, Tabu, Riteish Deshmukh, and many others were seen attending the same. Actress Raveena Tandon who shares a close bond with Salman recently shared a bundle of selfies with him and his brother Arbaaz from the bash.

Along with the pictures, she wrote, “The goofiness never stops when you know @beingsalmankhan is taking the selfies !! #selfielelere ”. Arbaaz then later took to the comments section and wrote, “Absolutely crazy ”. The trio flashed their million-dollar smiles.

Salman and Raveena go a long way. In fact, the latter made her Bollywood debut starring with Salman in Ramesh Sippy’s ‘Patthar Ke Phool’.They went on to star in several movies together including the classic comedy ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ and ‘Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaye’

Several videos from Salman’s birthday went viral this year. But the one that won everyone’s heart was Shah Rukh and Salman sharing a hug. Salman was seen seeing off Shah Rukh outside his house where the duo were seen hugging each other. They even walked hand in hand and posed for the paparazzi, while the cameramen cheered for them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will soon be seen in the third sequel of the Tiger franchise alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He recently wrapped up shooting another highly anticipated film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

The film helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films will also star Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, Jagapathi Babu and TV star Shehnaaz Gill. The film will also mark Shehnaaz’s Bollywood debut and is slated for a theatrical release in 2023.

