Salman Khan Clicks Selfie With Russian Fans on Tiger 3 Sets; Watch Video

Salman Khan, who is currently shooting for Tiger 3 in Russia, took some time out from his busy schedule to oblige his international fans with selfies on the film’s sets. Salman jetted off to Russia with co-star Katrina Kaif a few days back. They were spotted at Mumbai airport, twinning in black outfits.

The action-thriller, backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), features Salman and Katrina as spy agents - Tiger and Zoya. In a new video, which has emerged from Tiger 3 sets, Salman can be seen greeting his Russian fans.

Tiger 3 will mark the first collaboration between Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan. Also, it’s for the first time that Emraan is working on a YRF project. He has been roped in to play the villain in the third installment.

Ek Tha Tiger (2012), the first movie in the franchise, chronicled the story of an Indian spy (RAW) code-named Tiger, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy (Kaif) during an investigation.

The sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), saw Tiger and Zoya go on a mission to save a group of hostages held by a militant terrorist organization in Iraq. The film was said to be inspired by the 2014 abduction of Indian nurses by ISIL (the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant).

Ek Tha Tiger was helmed by Kabir Khan, while the second film was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Maneesh Sharma will be directing the third installment.

