Salman Khan Competes with Shah Rukh Khan to Get Love of Saiee Manjrekar in Dabangg 3
Salman Khan is coming up with the third movie from his Dabangg franchise. This time Chulbul Pandey will not only fight with goons, but will also compete with Shah Rukh Khan to woo his lady love.
Salman Khan is coming up with the third movie from his Dabangg franchise. This time Chulbul Pandey will not only fight with goons, but will also compete with Shah Rukh Khan to woo his lady love.
Salman Khan is coming up with the third movie from his Dabangg franchise. This time Chulbul Pandey will not only fight with goons, but will also compete with Shah Rukh Khan to woo his lady love.
On Monday, Khan, who will be seen in the role of Chulbul Pandey, took to Twitter and shared a new video from the film where he can be seen trying to woo Khushi, played by Saiee Manjrekar in the movie.
In the video, we see Khushi is a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan and has the actor's posters and pictures in her room from his movie Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. Looking at them, a confused Chulbul asks her, beside him who else she likes. While he keeps staring at the posters, Khushi with all her innocence names her uncle and cousin.
Sharing the 30-second long clip, Salman wrote, “King of romance Shah Rukh Khan ya hum? Khushi ke dil ki baat samajhana itna easy bhi nahi hai...#4DaysToDabangg3 (King of romance Shah Rukh Khan or me? It's not that simple to understand Khushi)(sic).”
King of romance Shah Rukh Khan ya hum? Khushi ke dil ki baat samajhana itna easy bhi nahi hai...#4DaysToDabangg3https://t.co/fyUWoSOzHa @arbaazSkhan @sonakshisinha @saieemmanjrekar @PDdancing @KicchaSudeep @nikhil_dwivedi @SKFilmsOfficial @saffronbrdmedia— Chulbul Pandey (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 16, 2019
Dabangg 3, directed by Prabhudeva, has Salman Khan seen reprising the role of Inspector Chulbul Pandey. While Sonakshi Sinha will be playing his wife Rajjo, Saiee Manjerekar will be introduced as Chulbul’s first love. The movie also stars Kiccha Sudeep as the lead antagonist.
The movie is slated to release on December 20, a week before Khan’s birthday.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Sometimes Cringes at His Own Work, Says It Makes Him Grow and Work Harder
- Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain Make it 'Instagram Official'
- ISL 2019-20: Fans To Be Allowed in Stands With NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Set for Early Start
- Greta Thunberg Complains About 'Overcrowded' Train, German Rail Company Has a Snarky Response
- 'Azadi', 'Sarfaroshi ki Tamanna': What Nationwide Student Protests in Solidarity with Jamia Looked Like