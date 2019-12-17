Salman Khan Competes with Shah Rukh Khan to Get Love of Saiee Manjrekar in Dabangg 3

Salman Khan is coming up with the third movie from his Dabangg franchise. This time Chulbul Pandey will not only fight with goons, but will also compete with Shah Rukh Khan to woo his lady love.

On Monday, Khan, who will be seen in the role of Chulbul Pandey, took to Twitter and shared a new video from the film where he can be seen trying to woo Khushi, played by Saiee Manjrekar in the movie.

In the video, we see Khushi is a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan and has the actor's posters and pictures in her room from his movie Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. Looking at them, a confused Chulbul asks her, beside him who else she likes. While he keeps staring at the posters, Khushi with all her innocence names her uncle and cousin.

Sharing the 30-second long clip, Salman wrote, “King of romance Shah Rukh Khan ya hum? Khushi ke dil ki baat samajhana itna easy bhi nahi hai...#4DaysToDabangg3 (King of romance Shah Rukh Khan or me? It's not that simple to understand Khushi)(sic).”

Dabangg 3, directed by Prabhudeva, has Salman Khan seen reprising the role of Inspector Chulbul Pandey. While Sonakshi Sinha will be playing his wife Rajjo, Saiee Manjerekar will be introduced as Chulbul’s first love. The movie also stars Kiccha Sudeep as the lead antagonist.

The movie is slated to release on December 20, a week before Khan’s birthday.

