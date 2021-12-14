Salman Khan Compliments Sushmita Sen for 'Killing It' in Aarya 2; Actress Says 'You're a Jaan'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has given a shout-out to Sushmita Sen for “killing it" in the new season of Aarya. The actor shared a picture of a huge billboard featuring Aarya 2 poster on Instagram and complimented Sushmita for looking great.

Sharing the photo, Salman wrote, “Arre wah Sush! How nice you’re looking ya. Totally killing it. So happy for you." Sushmita was quick to like Salman’s post. The actress, who has worked with Salman in Biwi No.1 and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, thanked him for the kind words. She wrote, “You are a Jaan @beingsalmankhan. Thank you so much for all the love and generosity!"

The Disney+ Hotstar drama, featuring Sushmita Sen in the titular role, is created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi. It is an official remake of the popular Dutch crime-drama Penoza.

The Indian adaptation revolves around Aarya Sareen (Sen), a happily married woman whose world turns upside down when her husband, pharma baron Tej Sareen (Chandrachur Singh) is shot dead. The first season, which released in June 2020, amassed praise for its taut narrative and performances. The second season also opened to decent reviews.

The overwhelming response to Aarya and demand for the next season from the audience pushed the team to make the second part. “I would ask fans ‘to watch this season and love it,’ so that we can have season three," Madhvani told PTI.

In season two, Sen reprises her role as Aarya Sareen fighting her battles as she finds herself in a grittier, darker journey. Like the first season, Madhvani said the new chapter again shows Aarya caught between moral choices and conflicts between her family, besides there are new twists and turns.

