Salman Khan Conceptualized Entire Rangtaari Song: Aayush Sharma
Aayush Sharma, who is making his Hindi film debut with 'Loveratri', says that his brother-in-law Salman Khan has conceptualized entire 'Rangtaari' song of his debut film.
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
Actor Aayush Sharma, who is making his Hindi film debut with Loveratri, says that his brother-in-law Salman Khan has conceptualized entire Rangtaari song of his debut film.
Aayush Sharma was interacting with media at the Rangtaari song launch from Loveratri along with its singer Dev Negi on Wednesday here.
Asked what tips Salman Khan gave him while preparing and shooting for the song, he said: "He gave me tips about body building when I started preparing for the film. It's a film produced by Salman Khan. If we don't show body shots in the film then what's the use of gaining a good physique?
"We have made sure that his loyal audience sees some body shots in the film. He has conceptualised this entire song. I am happy with the initial response to 'Rangtaari' song."
He said that for a long time, Salman used to feel that he can't dance but when he watched the song, he felt happy and said, "I never thought you are a good dancer".
Rangtaari is the only solo song of Aayush Shamra in Loveratri. It is sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Dev Negi, composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics of the song are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.
"It's a special song for me... We have worked really hard to make this song appealing to the audience and we made a point that it should look grand onscreen.
"For the song, we have shown a college festival where all are dancing so we made an effort to sum up entire energy of the film in this song. For the dancing part, I want to give full credit to Vaibhavi Merchant because I can never believe that I can dance so well in a song," Ayush Sharma said.
Sharing his feeling about dancing for the first time, Aayush said, "Every time a new song gets launched from the film, I feel nervous about what will be the audience reaction to it. Earlier three songs were well received by the audience. I want 'Rangtaari' also to have very good run.
Loveratri is a musical romantic drama set against the backdrop of Navratri festival. It is produced by Salman Khan Films and directed by debutante Abhiraj Minawala.
The movie stars Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain, Ronit Roy and Ram Kapoor in lead roles.
The film releases on October 5, 2018.
