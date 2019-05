Salman Khan Confesses on The Kapil Sharma Show that He is Scared of Compact Lifts

One would conventionally not expect Salman Khan to be afraid of anything. His on-screen image also is that of a saviour, one who emerges triumphant in the face of adversity. However, the 53-year-old actor is wary of one thing in his real life--elevators. Yes. Appearing on the Kapil Sharma Show, Salman confessed that he is scared by the idea of getting inside 'traditional compact lifts' because he fears the nuts, bolts and other such things holding it together might slip off unbeknownst.Read: Katrina Kaif Shows How to Flaunt Monotone Trend During Bharat Promotions When comedian Kapil Sharma confronted Salman about his fears in life and asked is there was anything that scares him, Salman said (via abplive.in ), "Even I have a phobia of close door lifts. I get afraid of traditional compact lifts. I have a fear that the nutbolts connected to lifts might slip up."After his admission, Kapil turned his attention to Salman's Bharat co-star Katrina Kaif and asked her the same question. Katrina replied, "I have a phobia of cockroaches and spiders."Quipping what will she do if ghosts show up, Katrina responded, "I am very much friendly with ghosts. They don’t scare me as much as cockroaches and spiders do."Salman and Katrina are busy promoting Bharat for quite some time as they prepare for the big release on June 5. Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show airs every Sat-Sun on Sony Entertainment Television at 9:30 pm.Follow @News18Movies for more