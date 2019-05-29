Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Salman Khan Confesses on The Kapil Sharma Show that He is Scared of Compact Lifts

Salman Khan confessed on a talk show that he has a phobia of getting into compact elevators. Read below to find out why.

News18.com

Updated:May 29, 2019, 3:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Salman Khan Confesses on The Kapil Sharma Show that He is Scared of Compact Lifts
Salman Khan. (Image: Instagram)
Loading...
One would conventionally not expect Salman Khan to be afraid of anything. His on-screen image also is that of a saviour, one who emerges triumphant in the face of adversity. However, the 53-year-old actor is wary of one thing in his real life--elevators. Yes. Appearing on the Kapil Sharma Show, Salman confessed that he is scared by the idea of getting inside 'traditional compact lifts' because he fears the nuts, bolts and other such things holding it together might slip off unbeknownst.

Read: Katrina Kaif Shows How to Flaunt Monotone Trend During Bharat Promotions

When comedian Kapil Sharma confronted Salman about his fears in life and asked is there was anything that scares him, Salman said (via abplive.in), "Even I have a phobia of close door lifts. I get afraid of traditional compact lifts. I have a fear that the nutbolts connected to lifts might slip up."

After his admission, Kapil turned his attention to Salman's Bharat co-star Katrina Kaif and asked her the same question. Katrina replied, "I have a phobia of cockroaches and spiders."

Quipping what will she do if ghosts show up, Katrina responded, "I am very much friendly with ghosts. They don’t scare me as much as cockroaches and spiders do."

Salman and Katrina are busy promoting Bharat for quite some time as they prepare for the big release on June 5. Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show airs every Sat-Sun on Sony Entertainment Television at 9:30 pm.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram