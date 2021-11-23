Salman Khan Confirms His Theatre Chain for Small Towns 'Salman Talkies' is Under Planning

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has often played roles where he ends up beating up his villains black and blue. However, the actor also has a passion for theatre and his plan will soon be materialising. The 55-year-old actor revealed in a recent interview that his project Salman Talkies is still in the works. The actor’s theatre project was especially focused on small towns and not metropolitan cities like Mumbai where big cinema halls exist.

Read: Priyanka Chopra’s The Matrix Resurrections Character Poster Sparks ‘Sati’ Speculations

An ETimes report claims, Salman said that the theatre chain that he was eagerly looking forward to opening for his fans is still under works and has not been put off. Salman confirmed that he indeed had plans to open up theatres and hopefully, it will be sometime soon. Just like most of the creative work, Salman’s theatre project was also put on hold due to the pandemic as he told The Times of India, “We were planning it but everything was put on hold. Slowly we will get back to it, but definitely someday. We had planned to open them up in smaller towns where people didn’t have access to theatres. Not here in cities like Mumbai.”

According to a 2018 report by Mumbai Mirror, Salman Talkies was going to be a chain of theatres where tickets would be tax-free and available at subsidised rates and free for children from underprivileged backgrounds. The actor had also met several producers, distributors and exhibitors to execute his plan and understand the market for theatre in a better way. The report had mentioned that the chain was expected to flag off in Maharashtra and later expanded to other states over the next ten years.

Read: Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan to Appear as Special Guests on Reality Show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Besides being an actor, Salman is already a producer and even distributor. His upcoming production, Antim: The Final Truth will be releasing this week starring Aayush Sharma.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.