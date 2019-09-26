Salman Khan Confirms Prabhudeva Film for Eid 2020 is Not Titled Radhe

Ever since 2009's Wanted, Salman has gifted his fans, on the occasion of Eid, a blockbuster every year. Despite some bumps in the road this year, he is still gearing up and is ready to entertain his fans with a film on Eid 2020.

Earlier, Salman was working on Inshallah which was to be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and would see Alia Bhatt working with them for the first time. The film, which was set for Eid 2020 release, was shelved over creative differences. Immediately after, Salman assured fans on Twitter that he was still going to appear on the big screen in Eid 2020 in a different film.

While fans began speculating if the new Eid gift would be Kick 2, Salman came forward to confirm that it was not.

Now he has revealed that he is working on a film with Prabhudeva, which will be released on Eid 2020 and is not titled Radhe.

Pinvilla quoted him saying, “We (Prabhudheva and I) are doing a film together again. But it is not called 'Radhe'. It will come on Eid.”

The actor is currently busy shooting for Dabangg 3 which is also being directed by Prabhudeva. The two have also worked together on the 2009 film Wanted. It only seems fitting that the director who began the Eid release trend come to its rescue after the cancellation of the originally planned Eid release. Salman's next appearance on the big screen is in Dabangg 3 which will be releasing on December 20.

