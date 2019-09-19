Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Salman Khan Confirms Withdrawal From Inshallah, Alia Bhatt to Work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Soon

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt was recently shelved due to creative differences.

News18.com

Updated:September 19, 2019, 4:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Salman Khan Confirms Withdrawal From Inshallah, Alia Bhatt to Work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Soon
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt was recently shelved due to creative differences.
Loading...

The last few months have been a rollercoaster ride for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah. Fans were going crazy when it was announced that Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt would be starring in the film. These dreams were crushed, when it was revealed that the film is being shelved due to creative differences. At IIFA 2019, Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt shed some light on the future of Inshallah.

Speaking at IIFA's green carpet Khan said, "Inshallah is not being made with me right now, I am working on something else." Inshallah was planned for a release on Eid 2020. However, due to creative differences between Bhansali and Khan, the film was shelved. Immediately after this was revealed, Salman Khan assured his fans that they would still get to see him on the big screen on Eid.

Alia Bhatt who was set to work with Khan and Bhansali for the first time in Inshallah was reportedly very upset after the film was shelved. At IIFA's green carpet she said, "I was very excited to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman as well. I believe that sometimes things happen which are not in your control. Plans never really go as per plans but I can give it to you in writing that I am going to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali very soon."

Whether this project will be Inshallah or any other is yet to be determined. It looks like fans have now two projects to look forward to-- firstly Salman's upcoming Eid film and secondly Alia's future venture with Bhansali.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram