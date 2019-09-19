Salman Khan Confirms Withdrawal From Inshallah, Alia Bhatt to Work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Soon

The last few months have been a rollercoaster ride for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah. Fans were going crazy when it was announced that Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt would be starring in the film. These dreams were crushed, when it was revealed that the film is being shelved due to creative differences. At IIFA 2019, Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt shed some light on the future of Inshallah.

Speaking at IIFA's green carpet Khan said, "Inshallah is not being made with me right now, I am working on something else." Inshallah was planned for a release on Eid 2020. However, due to creative differences between Bhansali and Khan, the film was shelved. Immediately after this was revealed, Salman Khan assured his fans that they would still get to see him on the big screen on Eid.

Alia Bhatt who was set to work with Khan and Bhansali for the first time in Inshallah was reportedly very upset after the film was shelved. At IIFA's green carpet she said, "I was very excited to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman as well. I believe that sometimes things happen which are not in your control. Plans never really go as per plans but I can give it to you in writing that I am going to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali very soon."

Whether this project will be Inshallah or any other is yet to be determined. It looks like fans have now two projects to look forward to-- firstly Salman's upcoming Eid film and secondly Alia's future venture with Bhansali.

