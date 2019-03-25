After Bharat, Dabangg 3 and Inshallah, Salman Khan Confirms Working in 'Veteran' Hindi Remake

After Bharat, an official remake of Korean drama Ode to My Father, Salman Khan has confirmed that he will be starring in the Hindi adaptation of another hit Korean film, Veteran.Speaking to PTI, the actor said his brother-in-law, actor-producer Atul Agnihotri, has acquired the rights of Veteran and after Inshallah, he'll start working on this. "I am doing 'Veteran'. Atul has the rights. It's a nice film. We will do this film after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film," Salman said in an interview.The 2015 Korean film 'Veteran' revolves around a detective, who hunts down a young and successful man running a crime syndicate.Apart from this, the 53-year-old actor will start working on the third installment of Dabangg, followed by Bhansali's Inshallah, that will see him teaming up with Alia Bhatt for the first time.Salman is currently busy promoting his home production film Notebook featuring newcomers Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl. Salman's upcoming home production "Notebook" is a love story set in Kashmir where Pranutan and Zaheer play the role of school teachers. Asked if education can bring a positive change in the Valley, Salman said in an interview, "Everyone gets an education, but getting the right one is more important." Notebook releases on March 29.