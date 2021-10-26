Salman Khan Confused as Iulia Vantur Refuses to Pose With Him; See Viral Video

Bollywood star Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his film Antim: The Final Truth, which will release next month. After the trailer of the film released, Salman was spotted at the birthday bash of his brother-in-law and co-star Aayush Sharma. A video featuring him from the night is going viral on social media, and the reason is his rumoured girlfriend, Romanian singer Iulia Vantur. A video taken by the paparazzi where Iulia walks away from Salman rather than posing with him is going viral on social media.

In the video, Salman and Iulia can be seen getting off their car. While Salman posed for the paparazzi, Iulia can be seen walking away into the building. Salman then gives a puzzled expression and follows her. The rumoured couple could be seen twinning in black.

Meanwhile, recently Antim: The Final Truth’s trailer was released. The three minute-long video shows Salman as a cop, who wants to take down a ruthless gangster.

Both Salman and Aayush have gone through physical transformation to play their parts. The film is based on the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern by Pravin Tarde. Antim: The Final Truth also stars Mahima Makwana, Pragya Jaiswal, Jisshu Sengupta, Nikitin Dheer, among others. The film is produced by Salma Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films. Antim: The Final Truth is slated to release in theatres on November 26, 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.