Salman Khan Congratulates Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan on Birth of His Twins

Dubai’s crown prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum recently became a father of twins. After Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan extended good wishes to the proud parent. Taking to Instagram, the actor posted the picture of the Prince with his newborn twins and congratulated him.

Taking to Instagram, Salman dedicated a post and wished the Prince and his royal family love, health, happiness, and respect. Besides, posting a wish on Insta, the actor also shared the greeting on his Twitter handle.

Earlier, Sanjay extended his wishes and congratulated the Prince on welcoming the twins. He wished all the love, luck, and happiness in the world to the newborns and family.

Congratulations to His Royal Highness Sheikh @HamdanMohammed on welcoming the twins. I wish them all the love, luck and happiness in the world. https://t.co/2kMfwIlpk7— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) May 24, 2021

Sheikh Hamdan, Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, welcomed his newborn twins, a girl and a boy on May 20. He announced the news by sharing the picture of him while holding his babies swathed in white wraps. The Crown Prince was seen sitting on a sofa while endearingly looking at them. The picture captured the three generations of the royal family Dubai in a single frame.

Salman, who enjoys a huge fan base in Dubai, also recently shared how special the audience of Dubai is for him. Talking to Gulf News, he spoke highly of the fans in the Gulf country and claimed that he made larger-than-life films such as ‘Radhe’ to please them.

“I enjoy them and fans enjoy them and that’s the reason why we are still making this genre of films here. But masala genre doesn’t mean we are making some random film with no plot or screenplay. There’s a message behind my film and it’s a message that’s relevant at all given times,” said the actor.

Radhe was released on Eid, May 13, this year. Due to the second wave of coronavirus, the movie was released on the OTT platform. The actor will next be seen Antim: The Final Truth, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Kick 2, and Tiger 3. He will also be seen in a cameo in the much-awaited film Pathan.

