Salman Khan Consoles an Overwhelmed Saiee Manjrekar During Dabangg 3 Promotions

Salman Khan is one of the most loved actors in India and gets mobbed wherever he goes, but his co-star Saiee Manjrekar, who will debut with Dabangg 3, is still getting used to fans crowding around. The daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar will be playing Chulbul Pandey's love interest from his younger days and she has managed to pique the audience's curiosity with her appearance in the trailer. The co-stars are currently busy promoting the film and recently Salman and Saiee went to an event at a fitness event together.

At the event, the actress was seen being overwhelmed by a sea of fans who were waiting for them. In a video that surfaced online, Saiee can be seen getting nervous and Salman can be seen consoling her. Saiee, who wore an animal print tee with black pants could be seen whispering to Salman that there were "so many people." The actor could be seen patting her back to make assure her that everything was fine.

Check out the video below:

According to a recent report, Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar's Dabangg 3 is eyeing the biggest opening by getting the maximum number of screens - a total of about 5400 screens - as it will release in Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu, apart from just Hindi. The report also states that the film is eyeing five shows per screen which is unconventional for Hindi films.

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 also stars Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Sudeep, Mahesh Manjrekar, Pankaj Tripathi and more. The film is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

