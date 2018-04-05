English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salman Khan Convicted By Jodhpur Court; Saif, Tabu, Sonali, Neelam Acquitted
The movie stars were accused of poaching blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur on October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain movie.
The Jodhpur court today pronounced its verdict in the 1998 black buck poaching case, in which Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam are accused. While Saif, Sonali, Tabu and Neelam were acquitted by the court, Salman was convicted Under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife Protection Act. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence soon, with the hearing still underway.
The maximum sentence is six years, but Salman's lawyers are requesting a minimal sentence and early probation. The prosecution is asking for the maximum quantum of punishment. If Salman is sentenced to less than three years, he will be immediately granted bail and given a month to appeal his sentence at a higher court. However, if he is given a sentence of more than three years, he will be immediately transferred to Jodhpur's jail barracks, pending further appeals.
The accused landed in Jodhpur on Wednesday ahead of the court hearing. The movie stars were accused of poaching blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur on October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain movie.
They were accused of killing two blackbucks, hunting of which is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act.
The final arguments in the case were completed in a Jodhpur rural court on March 28. Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri had reserved the judgment for April 5 thereafter.
