Salman Khan Covers Face with Scarf to Say Eid Mubarak, Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Fans From Hospital

Salman Khan wished his fans on the occasion of Eid-al Adha with a message appropriate for the post Covid-19 era. Since Eid celebrations were restricted this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the actor's post inspired fans to follow guidelines to contain the spread of the virus.

The superstar posted a photo of himself with his face covered with a scarf and said, "Eid Mubarak!"

The actor usually comes with an Eid release every year, but this year was an exception due to the pandemic. His film Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai was supposed to hit the silver screens in May this year, but the release had to be deferred due to the cinemas being shut during the lockdown. Amitabh Bachchan, who is recovering from coronavirus at the hospital, also tweeted to his followers to wish on the festival. "Eid al Adha ..Mubarak," he tweeted with a graphic image of Mecca.

Actors Anil Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra too wished their fans on Eid.

Farah Khan posted a throwback picture of her triplets with a cute caption about Eidi. "What do u mean NO EIDEE this year!??? N no BIGG EID LUNCH?? Awww man 2020 sucks.. anyway EID MUBARAK," she posted.

Several other Bollywood celebs too wished fans on the occasion of Eid.