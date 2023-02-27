Salman Khan teased his fans with yet another song, Billi Billi, from his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The video comes with a hilarious twist that has left Internet users in splits. The snippet of the song was released on Monday, February 27, where Salman Khan shared a part of the audio of the upcoming track along with a video of two “billis (cats)". The nine-second teaser shows nothing but two cats on a lawn with Punjabi music playing in the background.

He also penned a caption that read, “My new song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan out on 2nd March”. The track has been composed by Sukhbir and was written by Kumaar. Billi Billi is an energetic and high-spirited Punjabi dance number that marks the superstars and the singers' first collaboration.

Pooja Hegde couldn’t stop but laugh as she reacted to the video by dropping multiple laughing emoticons.

Social media users have also been going gaga over how uniquely the teaser has been revealed. One of the users wrote, “Hahaha… this promotion has got me laughing since I saw it”. Another user wrote, “Wow. New style of promotion of song." One more user wrote, “Can't wait for this song bhai."

Watch the teaser of ‘Billi Billi’ below:

The makers previously released the first track from the film. The song, Naiyo Lagda shows Salman Khan grooving with Pooja Hegde in the breathtaking landscape of Ladakh while sporting long hair and sunglasses. The highlight of the song, however, was Salman's unique dance step. Himesh Reshammiya composed the music for Naiyo Lagda, which was sung by Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal. Shabbir Ahmed penned the lyrics.

Apart from Salman Khan, the film also stars Shehnaaz Gill in a crucial role. Shehnaaz Gill will be making her Bollywood debut with this movie. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram, which revolved around the story of a man whose four younger brothers want him to marry so that they, too, can settle down. The film, which also stars Raghav Juyal, Venkatesh, and Siddharth Nigam, wrapped production earlier this month. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie is bankrolled by Salman Khan Films and is expected to hit the silver screens on April 21, 2023

