GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Salman Khan Criticised for Expressing His Grief 5 Days After Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Death

Salman Khan, who is currently busy shooting Bharat in Malta, was criticised for paying his last respect to Vajpayee, five days after the former prime minister's death.

News18.com

Updated:August 22, 2018, 8:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Salman Khan Criticised for Expressing His Grief 5 Days After Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Death
Salman Khan, who is currently busy shooting Bharat in Malta, was criticised for paying his last respect to Vajpayee, five days after the former prime minister's death.
Loading...
The news of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s demise came as a shock to the entire nation. The man will always be remembered as India's one of the greatest leaders of all times.

He passed away at the age of 93 on August 16 at Delhi's AIIMS, where he was admitted for the past nine weeks. His demise was mourned not only across the political spectrum but also by celebrities and many other famous people across all walks of life.

In a heartfelt post, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, too, paid his tribute to the late politician and poet, who "influenced my life during my formative years." He concluded his note by saying that he would never forget the ever smiling face of ‘Baapji’.

Now, Bollywood's another superstar has expressed his grief over Vajpayee's demise, on his social media. Salman Khan, who is currently busy shooting Bharat in Malta, took to Twitter to pay his last respect to Vajpayee on Wednesday. But unfortunately, the actor was severely criticised for tweeting his condolences "so late".

Here’s how Tweeple reacted:




















Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...