English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Salman Khan Criticised for Expressing His Grief 5 Days After Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Death
Salman Khan, who is currently busy shooting Bharat in Malta, was criticised for paying his last respect to Vajpayee, five days after the former prime minister's death.
Salman Khan, who is currently busy shooting Bharat in Malta, was criticised for paying his last respect to Vajpayee, five days after the former prime minister's death.
Loading...
The news of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s demise came as a shock to the entire nation. The man will always be remembered as India's one of the greatest leaders of all times.
He passed away at the age of 93 on August 16 at Delhi's AIIMS, where he was admitted for the past nine weeks. His demise was mourned not only across the political spectrum but also by celebrities and many other famous people across all walks of life.
In a heartfelt post, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, too, paid his tribute to the late politician and poet, who "influenced my life during my formative years." He concluded his note by saying that he would never forget the ever smiling face of ‘Baapji’.
Now, Bollywood's another superstar has expressed his grief over Vajpayee's demise, on his social media. Salman Khan, who is currently busy shooting Bharat in Malta, took to Twitter to pay his last respect to Vajpayee on Wednesday. But unfortunately, the actor was severely criticised for tweeting his condolences "so late".
Here’s how Tweeple reacted:
Also Watch
He passed away at the age of 93 on August 16 at Delhi's AIIMS, where he was admitted for the past nine weeks. His demise was mourned not only across the political spectrum but also by celebrities and many other famous people across all walks of life.
In a heartfelt post, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, too, paid his tribute to the late politician and poet, who "influenced my life during my formative years." He concluded his note by saying that he would never forget the ever smiling face of ‘Baapji’.
Now, Bollywood's another superstar has expressed his grief over Vajpayee's demise, on his social media. Salman Khan, who is currently busy shooting Bharat in Malta, took to Twitter to pay his last respect to Vajpayee on Wednesday. But unfortunately, the actor was severely criticised for tweeting his condolences "so late".
Here’s how Tweeple reacted:
@amanprithviraj @Avinash98767223 Bhai ko news mil hi gyi.. bhai konsa newspaper aata h— Brijesh meena (@UrsBrijesh) August 21, 2018
Bhai paperless mai believe karte hain ,Internet explorer use karte hain aur e-paper padhte hain bhai.— अmann (@amanprithviraj) August 21, 2018
Itni jaldi kyun?— Vivek (@1rahkeskeviv) August 21, 2018
Bahot dino baad yaad aai sir !!— V i s h a l 🇮🇳 (@vsurywanshi87) August 21, 2018
Tiger so raha tha 😂😂— Richa Singh (@Richatriya) August 21, 2018
Bhai so rahe the itne din se. Koi kuch ni bolega— A B H A Y 🇮🇳 (@iabhay01) August 21, 2018
Sir "Tubelight" movie ki promotion ab kyu kar rahe— Lame Monk (@oldschoolmonk) August 21, 2018
Also Watch
-
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kohli Credits Improved Batting Show For Victory; Shastri Calls Skipper's Preparation Similar to Tendulkar
- Shilpa Shinde gets Trolled, Body-shamed for New Instagram Photo
- Poco F1 With Snapdragon 845, Liquid Cooling, 6GB RAM Launched; to Take on The OnePlus 6
- Ranbir Kapoor on Relationship With Alia Bhatt: You Want to Deal With it in a Nice Manner
- Nokia 6.1 Plus With Display Notch, Dual Cameras Launched in India For Rs 15,999
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...