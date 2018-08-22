Salman Khan Criticised for Expressing His Grief 5 Days After Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Death

@amanprithviraj @Avinash98767223 Bhai ko news mil hi gyi.. bhai konsa newspaper aata h — Brijesh meena (@UrsBrijesh) August 21, 2018

Bhai paperless mai believe karte hain ,Internet explorer use karte hain aur e-paper padhte hain bhai. — अmann (@amanprithviraj) August 21, 2018

Itni jaldi kyun? — Vivek (@1rahkeskeviv) August 21, 2018

Bahot dino baad yaad aai sir !! — V i s h a l 🇮🇳 (@vsurywanshi87) August 21, 2018

Tiger so raha tha 😂😂 — Richa Singh (@Richatriya) August 21, 2018

Bhai so rahe the itne din se. Koi kuch ni bolega — A B H A Y 🇮🇳 (@iabhay01) August 21, 2018

Sir "Tubelight" movie ki promotion ab kyu kar rahe — Lame Monk (@oldschoolmonk) August 21, 2018

The news of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s demise came as a shock to the entire nation. The man will always be remembered as India's one of the greatest leaders of all times.He passed away at the age of 93 on August 16 at Delhi's AIIMS, where he was admitted for the past nine weeks. His demise was mourned not only across the political spectrum but also by celebrities and many other famous people across all walks of life.In a heartfelt post, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, too, paid his tribute to the late politician and poet, who "influenced my life during my formative years." He concluded his note by saying that he would never forget the ever smiling face of ‘Baapji’.Now, Bollywood's another superstar has expressed his grief over Vajpayee's demise, on his social media. Salman Khan, who is currently busy shooting Bharat in Malta, took to Twitter to pay his last respect to Vajpayee on Wednesday. But unfortunately, the actor was severely criticised for tweeting his condolences "so late".Here’s how Tweeple reacted: