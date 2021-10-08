Salman Khan Cuts Birthday Cake Along with Sajid Khan on Wajid Khan's Birth Anniversary

Sajid Khan, one half of popular music composer duo Sajid-Wajid, took to Instagram on Wajid Khan’s second birth anniversary to share a video, where Salman Khan along with Lulia Vantur is seen cutting a birthday cake. Salman and Wajid also sang a song in memory of the late music composer. Wajid passed away at the age of 42 on June 1 last year.

Sharing the video, Sajid wrote, “Kaise bataye Kisko sunaye kitna tumhe hum chahte hai ❤️ WE LOVE YOU WAJID, the world loves you @beingsalmankhan #SajidWajid #Salmankhan #TaaleemMusic #HappyBirthday." He has also used ‘Happy Birthday Wajid’ caption in the video. In the video, Salman can be seen wearing a blue T-shirt with black bottoms.

Wajid tested positive for COVID-19 and died of a cardiac arrest. Popular for collaborating with brother Sajid, on superstar Salman’s films like Wanted, Dabangg series and Ek Tha Tiger, the music composer died in a city hospital in Mumbai.

Sajid-Wajid made their Bollywood debut with Salman’s 1998 movie Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and went on to create chartbusters for actor’s various films including Garv, Tere Naam, Tumko Na Bhool Payenge and Partner.

