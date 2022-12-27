CHANGE LANGUAGE
Salman Khan Cuts Birthday Cake Alongside Niece Ayat In This Adorable Video; Watch

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 18:31 IST

Mumbai, India

Salman Khan cuts birthday cake alongside niece Ayat Sharma.

Salman Khan rang in his 57th birthday with his cute niece Ayat Sharma. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor had his niece by his side as he cut the cake to mark the special ocassion.

What should a party look like when Bollywood’s bhaijaan, Salman Khan, celebrates his birthday? A star-studded affair, of course! With a host of people, birthday cakes and stunning decorations, Salman Khan's party had barely anything missing. As Salman Khan turned 57 today, his birthday bash saw much of the Bollywood glamour at its best. But the most important part of the party was Salman’s niece, Ayat. The three-year-old, who is the daughter of Salman's sister Arpita Khan and Ayush Sharma, shares her birthday with the superstar.

Amid all the viral pictures and videos from inside the party, we have got our hands on the much-awaited clip, the cake-cutting ceremony. A video re-shared by Ayush on his Instagram Stories features both the uncle and niece cutting their birthday cakes beside one another. Ayush is seen holding Ayat in his arms and helping her cut the cake, while Salman, dressed in a black T-shirt and jeans is seen cutting another cake.

Watch video:

Here’s another video of Salman Khan cutting his birthday cake. One of the fan pages had shared the clip, which also captured Ayush feeding him a small chunk of Ayat’s cake.

In the middle of re-sharing birthday wishes for his little one, Ayush Sharma also shared a throwback picture with Salman Khan. Salman and Ayush have worked together in the film, Antim.

Salman Khan’s dear friend Shah Rukh Khan also attended the birthday bash. A video of the two superstars sharing a warm hug post the party has gone viral on social media. Salman Khan’s birthday attendees also included Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Iulia Vantur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sangeeta Bijlani, Pooja Hegde, Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, and Suniel Shetty among others.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Vijender Singh.

