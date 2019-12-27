Salman Khan Cuts Birthday Cake with Family, Watch Video

Salman Khan turns a year older today and the actor had a celebratory feast with his family. A video from the celebration has surfaced on the Internet. In the video, Salman can be seen cutting his birthday cake with sister Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's son Ahil and father Salim Khan.

Also seen in the video are Arpita and his mother singing the birthday song for the actor. Take a look:

Earlier in an interview to Miss Malini, Salman said that he plans to spend his birthday with his younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma, who is expecting her second baby with Aayush Sharma.

"There are no plans for my birthday. My sister Arpita is pregnant, so I’m going to spend time with her," Salman was quoted as saying.

According to an earlier report by Banglore Mirror, Arpita might give Salman the most valuable gift on his upcoming birthday. Arpita and Aayush are planning to welcome their second child through c-section on Salman's birthday on December 27.

On the work front, Salman returned in his cop avatar with the release of Dabangg 3 on December 20, a week ahead of his 54th birthday. Directed by Prabhudeva, the featured debutante Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Mahesh Manjrekar among others.

The film is doing fairly well at the box office and has earned over Rs 90 crore in six days.

