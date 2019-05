Salman Khan Dances and Lifts a Child Contestant on Super Dancer 3 Sets During Bharat Promotions, See Pics

Among many others things that he does to win hearts, Salman Khan is quite popular among his fans for his easy-to-replicate dance moves, which the 53-year-old actor performs without breaking a sweat. Giving a glimpse into his fun and frolic ways, Salman recreated his famous Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din towel dance step from the 2004 comedy Mujhse Shaadi Karogi with a kid.During the promotions of his upcoming film Bharat, set to release on June 5, Salman appeared on a children's dance reality show, along with co-star Katrina Kaif. A young fan overwhelmed Salman so much with his performance that when the former asked him to groove to one of his songs, he could not deny. But what the kid or the audience, in attendance, hardly expected was Salman using his young fan to provide a hilarious twist to one of his dance tracks.Unlike the original, Salman, while dancing to the tunes of Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din on the sets of Super Dancer 3, put the child between his legs and broke loose on the dance floor. The young lad seemed to be enjoying every bit of the moment that he spent dancing with the star. A user profile on Instagram shared pics from the sets that are too funny to be missed. Check them out below:Meanwhile, Salman is busy rigorously promoting his upcoming release Bharat. Apart from Salman and Katrina, actors like Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh will play pivotal roles in the period drama, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Zafar has previously directed Salman in Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan.Follow @News18Movies for more