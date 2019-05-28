English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salman Khan Dances and Lifts a Child Contestant on Super Dancer 3 Sets During Bharat Promotions, See Pics
Salman Khan, while promoting his upcoming film 'Bharat,' used a young child contestant as prop for recreating his famous 'Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din' dance step. Check it out.
Image of Salman Khan from the sets of Super Dancer 3, Courtesy of Instagram
Loading...
Among many others things that he does to win hearts, Salman Khan is quite popular among his fans for his easy-to-replicate dance moves, which the 53-year-old actor performs without breaking a sweat. Giving a glimpse into his fun and frolic ways, Salman recreated his famous Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din towel dance step from the 2004 comedy Mujhse Shaadi Karogi with a kid.
During the promotions of his upcoming film Bharat, set to release on June 5, Salman appeared on a children's dance reality show, along with co-star Katrina Kaif. A young fan overwhelmed Salman so much with his performance that when the former asked him to groove to one of his songs, he could not deny. But what the kid or the audience, in attendance, hardly expected was Salman using his young fan to provide a hilarious twist to one of his dance tracks.
Unlike the original, Salman, while dancing to the tunes of Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din on the sets of Super Dancer 3, put the child between his legs and broke loose on the dance floor. The young lad seemed to be enjoying every bit of the moment that he spent dancing with the star. A user profile on Instagram shared pics from the sets that are too funny to be missed. Check them out below:
Meanwhile, Salman is busy rigorously promoting his upcoming release Bharat. Apart from Salman and Katrina, actors like Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh will play pivotal roles in the period drama, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Zafar has previously directed Salman in Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan.
Follow @News18Movies for more
During the promotions of his upcoming film Bharat, set to release on June 5, Salman appeared on a children's dance reality show, along with co-star Katrina Kaif. A young fan overwhelmed Salman so much with his performance that when the former asked him to groove to one of his songs, he could not deny. But what the kid or the audience, in attendance, hardly expected was Salman using his young fan to provide a hilarious twist to one of his dance tracks.
Unlike the original, Salman, while dancing to the tunes of Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din on the sets of Super Dancer 3, put the child between his legs and broke loose on the dance floor. The young lad seemed to be enjoying every bit of the moment that he spent dancing with the star. A user profile on Instagram shared pics from the sets that are too funny to be missed. Check them out below:
Meanwhile, Salman is busy rigorously promoting his upcoming release Bharat. Apart from Salman and Katrina, actors like Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh will play pivotal roles in the period drama, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Zafar has previously directed Salman in Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Malinga Shares His Secret Weapon With Stoinis
- Kit Harrington's First Reaction to Jon Snow Killing Daenerys on 'GoT' is Too Pure
- After The Phantom Taps, OnePlus 7 Pro Users Are Complaining About a New Voice Call Issue
- Tom Holland Has Taken It Upon Himself to Give Out Spider-Man Far From Home Spoilers, Latest One is Huge
- Fact Check: No, Sanath Jayasuriya Did Not Die While on a Visit to Canada
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results