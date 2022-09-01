Salman Khan Dances, Performs Ganpati Aarti As He Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi With Family, Watch

Salman Khan on Wednesday arrived in style to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence, where his entire family including another sister, Alvira Agnihotri, was present.

Salman took to Instagram to share a video of him performing Ganesh aarti at Arpita’s house. In the clip, one can see Salman’s mother, Salma Khan, sitting with her family members and clapping as Salman performs the aarti. Aayush Sharma also joins wife Arpita for the aarti. Sharing the video, Salman wrote: “Ganpati Bappa Morya!”

For the festive occasion, Salman wore a white shirt and paired it with blue jeans and black footwear. Needless to say, the actor looked simple yet dapper as always.

Arpita’s Ganpati celebrations were also attended by her close friend Katrina Kaif, who arrived at the puja with her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal. Riteish Deshmukh was also present at the Ganpati aarti.

On the work front, Salman Khan has a number of other projects lined up as well. He will be next seen in the much-awaited Tiger 3 which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead. The film is likely to have Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo and will hit theatres in April next year. Besides this, Salman has also been working on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam in key roles. Apart from these, Salman Khan’s No Entry 2 is also likely to go on floors by this year-end. Salman will also be making a special appearance in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather.

