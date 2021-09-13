Salman Khan Dances to Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din on Tiger 3 Sets, Watch Viral Video

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has wrapped up a song sequence for Tiger 3 in Turkey recently and had an amazing way of celebrating the wrap. A video has gone viral from Salman’s after-party where he can be seen dancing to his popular track Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from his 2004 hit Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif as the female lead. According to reports, the main song of Tiger 3 has been shot in the same way as Swag Se Swagat from its prequel, Tiger Zinda Hai that was released in 2017.

Take a look at the video:

Earlier in the day, the actor gave a glimpse of himself on social media where he can be seen enjoying the Turkey sunrise. He captioned it as, “Sunrise..#cappadocia #turkey (sic)."

Rumours were also doing the round that Emraan Hashmi will be appearing as the main antagonist of the film. While the actor denied it, a couple of days ago he had posted a selfie from the airport before flying off to Turkey.

Tiger 3 will also see a cameo of Shah Rukh Khan.

