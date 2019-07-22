Salman Khan Dances with Mom Salma to Sia's Cheap Thrills in Most Adorable Dance Cover Video

Salman Khan has shared an adorable video on his Instagram account that shows the 53-year-old actor dancing with his mother Salma to Sia's Cheap Thrills.

The video shows Salman and his mother grooving to the peppy tunes, hand-in-hand. While Salman is seen doing funny dance steps, as he moves his pelvis to the beats, Salma is seen enjoying the moment with her son as she takes cues from him. The two end their performance with an endearing hug, but not before Salma asks the person making the video to shut their camera.

Salman captioned the post, "Mom is saying band karo yeh naach ganna."

Esha Gupta and Varun Dhawan responded to the post by dropping several heart-shaped emojis in the comments feed.

On the movies front, Salman's Bharat has ended its successful reign at the box office with close to Rs 200 crore in gross collection. He is currently working with Prabhu Deva on Dabangg 3, which will release in December 2019. In Dabangg 3, Salman will reprise his role as the iconic UP cop Chulbul Pandey. The film will have Mahesh Manjarekar’s daughter Ashwami play an important role opposite Salman in the flashback scenes.

Dabangg 3 will also bring back its other old characters-- Arbaaz Khan as Chulbul’s brother Makhanchand Pandey or Makkhi, Sonakshi Sinha's Rajjo and Mahie Gill as Makkhi’s wife Nirmala. Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep plays the antagonist in the film.

Dabangg 3 is produced by Arbaaz Khan and Salman Khan Films.

