Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Salman Khan Dances with Mom Salma to Sia's Cheap Thrills in Most Adorable Dance Cover Video

Salman Khan shared an adorable video on Instagram, which has his mother Salma and him dancing to the tunes of Sia's 'Cheap Thrills.'

News18.com

Updated:July 22, 2019, 5:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Salman Khan Dances with Mom Salma to Sia's Cheap Thrills in Most Adorable Dance Cover Video
Image of Salman Khan, Salma Khan, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Salman Khan has shared an adorable video on his Instagram account that shows the 53-year-old actor dancing with his mother Salma to Sia's Cheap Thrills.

The video shows Salman and his mother grooving to the peppy tunes, hand-in-hand. While Salman is seen doing funny dance steps, as he moves his pelvis to the beats, Salma is seen enjoying the moment with her son as she takes cues from him. The two end their performance with an endearing hug, but not before Salma asks the person making the video to shut their camera.

Salman captioned the post, "Mom is saying band karo yeh naach ganna."

View this post on Instagram

Mom is saying band karo yeh naach ganna..

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Esha Gupta and Varun Dhawan responded to the post by dropping several heart-shaped emojis in the comments feed.

On the movies front, Salman's Bharat has ended its successful reign at the box office with close to Rs 200 crore in gross collection. He is currently working with Prabhu Deva on Dabangg 3, which will release in December 2019. In Dabangg 3, Salman will reprise his role as the iconic UP cop Chulbul Pandey. The film will have Mahesh Manjarekar’s daughter Ashwami play an important role opposite Salman in the flashback scenes.

Dabangg 3 will also bring back its other old characters-- Arbaaz Khan as Chulbul’s brother Makhanchand Pandey or Makkhi, Sonakshi Sinha's Rajjo and Mahie Gill as Makkhi’s wife Nirmala. Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep plays the antagonist in the film.

Dabangg 3 is produced by Arbaaz Khan and Salman Khan Films.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram