Salman Khan's Dance With Genelia D'Souza on His 56th Birthday Wins Over Internet; Watch Video

Salman Khan celebrated his 56th birthday on December 27, Monday. The superstar received wishes from fans and renowned celebrities from all over the world on the occasion. Back home, Salman’s friends from the film fraternity flooded social media with throwbacks and fond memories to make his day special. A priceless gem in the form of a birthday wish for Salman has made its way online. Genelia D’souza shared the most wholesome clip and note in her birthday post for Salman.

Twinning in maroon full-sleeve T-shirts and denim jeans, both the actors can be seen having a blast as they dance together in high spirits. The clip, which assumedly has been taken at Salman’s farmhouse in Panvel, has Salman and Genelia matching steps to an upbeat track playing in the backdrop. Their infectious energy and camaraderie are palpable as their performance evokes loud cheers from around them. In a heartwarming note she penned alongside the video, Genelia said, “Happy Birthday to the man with the largest heart. May God bless you with loads of happiness, love and great health. We love you - Aaj Bhai ka birthday hai (Today is Bhai’s birthday)” Fans and admirers of Salman refer to him as “Bhai."

Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Preity Zinta, Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, among others shared special birthday posts for Salman on social media.

A day before his birthday on Saturday, Salman was bitten by a snake at his farmhouse. As per PTI, the star was bitten by the non-venomous reptile on his hand and was taken to a hospital where he was treated.

On the occasion of his birthday, Salman, while speaking to paparazzi, Salman hinted that he and Shah Rukh Khan will be both seen in Tiger 3 as well as in Pathan. Salman was in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to lead the Da-Bangg Reloaded tour. His upcoming films include Kick 2 and Tiger 3.

