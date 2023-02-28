Salman Khan Debuts New Avatar, Sports a Rare Ponytail Look For Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; See Pic

Salman Khan, the celebrated superstar of Hindi cinema is now set to return to the much-loved family man avatar with his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The highly anticipated family entertainer is now gearing up for a grand theatrical release. Salman Khan revealed the first two singles of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Naiyo Lagda, and Billi Billi, and now his new avatar is making the headlines.

On Tuesday, several pics of Salman Khan’s new look, in which he dons a rare ponytail is going viral on social media. The actor’s new look is for KKBKKJ, sees the actor looking dapper in a black t-shirt. The superstar is seen flaunting his signature beard, with a black hat on. Needless to say, Salman is looking handsome as always and his fans are super impressed with his new experiment.

A Salman Khan fan shared his pics on Twitter. He wrote, “#SalmanKhan new look with long hair natural."

Soon after the pic was shared, scores of Salman’s fans chimed into the comments section to shower complimemts on their favourite star. One of the fans wrote, “Perfect look," another added, “Bhai Wigg bhi pehne to bhi koi fark nahi padta Kyu ki Always Handsome ❤️." A third fan added, “He always does different and stylish at the same time."

On the other hand, some social media users trolled Salman’s look and said that he is copying SRK’s Pathaan avatar. One of the comments read, “Ab ismein bhi srk ko copy or liya," another wrote, “Sasta pathaan." A third comment reads, “Not original."

The project, which is produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is directed by the renowned writer-filmmaker Farhad Samji. The highly anticipated film, which is touted to be an adaptation of the 2014-released Tamil blockbuster Veeram, stars Salman Khan in the role of a doting elder brother and family head. Pooja Hegde is appearing as the female lead opposite Salman Khan in the film.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan features a stellar star cast including senior Telugu stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in the supporting roles. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.

