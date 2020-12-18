Salman Khan Decorated My Parents' Room on Their Wedding Night, Says Pranutan Bahl

Actress Pranutan Bahl, who made her debut last year with the film Notebook talked about her mentor, superstar Salman Khan, who coached her before the film. She also talked about Salman's friendship with her father Mohnish Bahl who have done many films together.

Talking to Times of India, Pranutan said, “Salman sir is fantastic. He has a heart of gold. He is extremely honest with the people he is fond of. I am glad that he has always been honest with me. I have always seen him as my dad’s friend because they have known each other even before they were actors and he treats me as such. He keeps telling me that he knows my parents before I was even born. He also decorated my parents’ room on their wedding night.”

“I know I always have him for any kind of advice,” she added, saying that she loves his humility, homeliness, and warmth despite being a global superstar.

In the interview, Pranutan also said that she does not like the term 'Star Kids' as it carries a negative connotation. She said that they are from a film family of actors who are just doing their jobs.

Pranutan first stepped into Bollywood with the film Notebook opposite Zahir Iqbal. The story about two people falling in love through a notebook, was directed by Nitin Kakkar. Salman was one of the producers of the film.

She will be next seen in Satram Ramani's Helmet with Aparshakti Khurana. The social comedy is being produced by actor Dino Morea.