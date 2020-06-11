MOVIES

Salman Khan Dedicates His Award to Shah Rukh Khan in Viral Video

A recent interview featuring Salman Khan has been doing rounds on social media. In the video, the actor can be seen dedicating his award to close friend and co-star Shah Rukh Khan.

In the video, Salman can be seen receiving a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai from late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. He can be then seen dedicating his award to his buddy Shah Rukh, who supported him throughout the film. He also said that he hoped the actor would support him throughout his life.

The two actors keep exchanging sweet words about each other on social media. Recently, when Salman released a single called Pyaar Karona, Shah Rukh was asked his opinion about it. Poking fun at his buddy, the Zero actor said, "Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai."

Salman too had taken to Instagram to share a video of Shah Rukh from his film Happy New Year, after the news of him saving Aishwarya Rai's manager from fire during the Bachchan's Diwali bash surfaced on the internet. "Hero woh hota hai jo bachata hai," Salman could be heard saying in the background.

@iamsrk

