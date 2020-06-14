Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone Mourn Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to his Twitter and paid tribute to actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday. He was 34.

Salman tweeted, "U will be missed ...#RIPSushant."

Also, actress Deepika Padukone has shared a new post on her twitter handle, where she talks about the importance of mental health. "As a person who has had lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out. Talk. Communicate. Express. Seek help. Remember, you are not alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is hope. #YouAreNot Alone," the actress wrote in her tweet.

Sushant had started his career in entertainment industry with television serials. In the year 2013, he made his Bollywood debut with Abhisekh Kapoor's Kai Po Che.

Later, he entertained the audiences with his performance in movies like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Welcome to New York, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, Chhichhore and Drive.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

