MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone Mourn Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

credits - Salman Khan/Deepika Padukone instagram

credits - Salman Khan/Deepika Padukone instagram

Salman Khan mourned the unfortunate demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, while Deepika Padukone talked about the importance of mental health.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 14, 2020, 9:44 PM IST
Share this:

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to his Twitter and paid tribute to actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday. He was 34.

Salman tweeted, "U will be missed ...#RIPSushant." 

Also, actress Deepika Padukone has shared a new post on her twitter handle, where she talks about the importance of mental health. "As a person who has had lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out. Talk. Communicate. Express. Seek help. Remember, you are not alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is hope. #YouAreNot Alone," the actress wrote in her tweet.

Sushant had started his career in entertainment industry with television serials. In the year 2013, he made his Bollywood debut with Abhisekh Kapoor's Kai Po Che.

Later, he entertained the audiences with his performance in movies like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Welcome to New York, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, Chhichhore and Drive.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:
Next Story