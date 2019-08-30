Salman Khan Didn't Gift House to Ranu Mondal, Vicky Kaushal Calls Drug Party Accusations Unfair

Ranaghat station singer-turned-budding Bollywood sensation Ranu Mondal has not received any flat as gift from superstar Salman Khan, and all such rumours are baseless, claims a member of the club who was primarily responsible for shooting and posting the video of her song. The club members claim it is fake news that is being spread on social media.

As Karan Johar's recent video from a party attended by Bollywood stars went viral on the internet, Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Sirsa accused the actors of taking drugs at the party in several tweets and an open letter. Actor Vicky Kaushal, who was one of the attendees, has reacted on drug party allegation, saying, that factualising assumptions is a "big leap to take and that’s not fair all the time."

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently enjoying a picturesque vacation overlooking lush mountains and pretty lakes, glimpses of which they shared on social media. Farah Khan took to Instagram and not only disclosed their location, but also revealed that Arjun and Malaika were on a double date with Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita.

After leaking a string of potential blockbusters online, the movie piracy site TamilRockers has made Prabhas starrer Saaho its latest target. The much-awaited multilingual has been leaked online within hours of its release in theatres on August 30. Saaho is now available for download online thanks to the torrent site.

Sujeeth, the writer and director of Saaho attempts an ambitious action thriller. But, with a succession battle in the gangster world, a cops and robbers story and a love story all thrown together, Saaho ends up being a lumbering saga rather than a taut action-packed potboiler.

