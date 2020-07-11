Salman Khan-Disha Patani to Resume Radhe Shoot, SonyLIV Trolled Over Promotional Gimmick

Salman Khan reunites with Bharat co-star Disha Patani for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film was scheduled to hit the screens on May 22. However, owing to coronavirus pandemic the shooting was stalled and the last leg of filming is yet to be complete. Now, it is being reported that the team has decided to shoot the remaining sequence against a green screen inside a studio

A promotional 'prank' by online streaming platform SonyLIV confounded several residents of Mumbai on Friday, leading to a slew of calls to the police control room. Late in the evening, the cyber cell of Maharashtra police said it had asked SonyLIV to stop the promotional activity.

TV actor Pearl V Puri spent his birthday (July 10) this year in his hometown Agra with his family. He especially drove 24 hours to reach Agra and be with his family this year on his birthday. The Naagin 3 star visited an NGO in Agra to begin his birthday celebrations. His best friend and Naagin 3 co-star Karishma Tanna made his birthday memorable by planning a surprise for him.

A number of Indian original thrillers have dropped on various streaming platforms this week. While the Breathe: Into The Shadows is a psychological thriller with the kidnapping of a girl as the focal point, Undekhi is developed around the murder of a cop in the Sunderbans. Maafia is another thriller series which makes the experience of the board game come alive for a bunch of friends.

The first look of A Suitable Boy, a web series based on Vikram Seth’s super successful novel of the same name, has just dropped, and going by its look, BBC One might be looking at a hit show. Directed by Mira Nair, the show promises nostalgia and lavishness in equal measures. In fact, it appears like a royal tale with great detailing.

