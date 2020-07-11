Salman Khan, Disha Patani to Resume Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai Shoot in a Studio: Report

Salman Khan reunites with Bharat co-star Disha Patani for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film was scheduled to hit the screens on May 22. However, owing to coronavirus pandemic the shooting was stalled and the last leg of filming is yet to be complete.

Now, it is being reported that the team has decided to shoot the remaining sequence against a green screen inside a studio. “But with the new travel restrictions, flying abroad for the shoot is ruled out and the team is contemplating shooting it against a green screen now with visual effects making it appear like it’s been shot abroad. The action sequence will also be shot in a city studio. There’s 10-12 days of work left on the film,” Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying.

The report adds that now the film is eyeing a Diwali release later this year. Incidentally, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi is also planned to have a festive release.

Earlier, a source close to the production told PTI that Radhe has got two songs to shoot, there is some patch work left of about five days or so, and also there's editing that is left.

Radhe is directed by Prabhudheva and the film is the third collaboration between Salman and the director after Wanted and last year's Dabangg 3.

The action film also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

It is produced by Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt Limited under the banner of Salman Khan Films.