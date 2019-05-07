English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salman Khan, Disha Patani Welcome Fans to Great Russian Circus in New Bharat Still
Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, features Salman Khan and Disha Patani as circus artists.
Disha Patani and Salman Khan in still from Bharat.
Loading...
Bollywood actor Disha Patani has teased fans a new still from her upcoming film Bharat. In the picture posted on Instagram, she can be seen performing a stunt with co-actor Salman Khan. She captioned the picture, "Welcome to the Great Russian Circus, Re-live Circus with Bharat."
Bharat chronicles the journey of India as a nation since before its independence in 1947 through the eyes of life a former circus artist.
The film’s trailer was released some days ago. The three-minute video shows different shades of Salman's life journey. The first part of the trailer showcases Salman's colourful life with his circus troupe where he performs stunts wearing glittery costumes.
Disha can also be seen performing acrobatic stunts in the video. The second part of the trailer portrays a different side of Salman, who is searching for a job and how he meets actress Katrina Kaif and falls in love with her.
This is followed by Salman's serious avatar. He is seen volunteering with people in locating missing immigrants from across the border and fulfilling the promise made by him to his father (portrayed by Jackie Shroff) during the partition.
Bharat is scheduled to release on June 5.
Follow @News18Movies for more
View this post on Instagram
Welcome to the Great Russian Circus, Re-live Circus with Bharat!🎪 #MakingOfTheCircus (Link in Bio) @bharat_thefilm @beingsalmankhan @aliabbaszafar @atulreellife #BhushanKumar @katrinakaif @tabutiful @apnabhidu @sonalikul @whosunilgrover @norafatehi @iaasifsheikhofficial @nikhilnamit @reellifeproduction @skfilmsofficial @tseries.official
Bharat chronicles the journey of India as a nation since before its independence in 1947 through the eyes of life a former circus artist.
The film’s trailer was released some days ago. The three-minute video shows different shades of Salman's life journey. The first part of the trailer showcases Salman's colourful life with his circus troupe where he performs stunts wearing glittery costumes.
Disha can also be seen performing acrobatic stunts in the video. The second part of the trailer portrays a different side of Salman, who is searching for a job and how he meets actress Katrina Kaif and falls in love with her.
This is followed by Salman's serious avatar. He is seen volunteering with people in locating missing immigrants from across the border and fulfilling the promise made by him to his father (portrayed by Jackie Shroff) during the partition.
Bharat is scheduled to release on June 5.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Pink List: Trio Compiles List of Queer Friendly Lok Sabha Candidates to Increase Awareness
- Taapsee Pannu Says Varun Dhawan is the Biggest ‘Diva’ She has Worked With
- IPL 2019 | Resurgent Delhi & Experienced Hyderabad Look to Survive Elimination
- IPL 2019 | Nigel Llong Under BCCI Scanner for Kicking Door After Spat with Kohli
- Next Stop on Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's European Vacay is the Romantic Lake Como
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results