1-min read

Salman Khan, Disha Patani Welcome Fans to Great Russian Circus in New Bharat Still

Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, features Salman Khan and Disha Patani as circus artists.

News18.com

Updated:May 7, 2019, 6:51 PM IST
Salman Khan, Disha Patani Welcome Fans to Great Russian Circus in New Bharat Still
Disha Patani and Salman Khan in still from Bharat.
Bollywood actor Disha Patani has teased fans a new still from her upcoming film Bharat. In the picture posted on Instagram, she can be seen performing a stunt with co-actor Salman Khan. She captioned the picture, "Welcome to the Great Russian Circus, Re-live Circus with Bharat."



Bharat chronicles the journey of India as a nation since before its independence in 1947 through the eyes of life a former circus artist.

The film’s trailer was released some days ago. The three-minute video shows different shades of Salman's life journey. The first part of the trailer showcases Salman's colourful life with his circus troupe where he performs stunts wearing glittery costumes.

Disha can also be seen performing acrobatic stunts in the video. The second part of the trailer portrays a different side of Salman, who is searching for a job and how he meets actress Katrina Kaif and falls in love with her.

This is followed by Salman's serious avatar. He is seen volunteering with people in locating missing immigrants from across the border and fulfilling the promise made by him to his father (portrayed by Jackie Shroff) during the partition.

Bharat is scheduled to release on June 5.

