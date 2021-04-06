Salman Khan-Disha Patani's 'Radhe' Trailer Releasing on This Day?

To further the film’s buzz, the makers decided to first launch a teaser of the film followed by the trailer. But due to some changes in the plan, the film’s new poster was launched on March 13, instead of the teaser. And now, an exciting theatrical trailer is set to be unveiled to give a grand start to Sallu’s upcoming flick.
Ever since the release date of the movie has been confirmed by Salman, fans are all excited for this big Bollywood flick. Earlier this year, Salman took to Instagram and revealed that the film will be released in theatres while keeping the requests of Theatre Exhibitors Association from across the country in mind. The film will be released on Eid 2021.
Although the character of Radhe, essayed by Sallu is kept underwraps, the actor described it as ‘Half good, fully mad’. The movie will feature actors like Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, and Randeep Hooda in important leads. Jackie is playing the role of a senior inspector with a quirky side and Disha will act as his sister, whereas Randeep will essay the main antagonist.