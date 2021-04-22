Salman Khan Distributes Food Kits to Frontline Workers in Mumbai

Salman Khan has started distributing food kits to frontline workers in Mumbai. The initiative is a part of his food donation drive last year in collaboration with Yuva Sena leader Rahul N Kanal.

Rahul told Mid-Day “Salman expressed his concern for the police officers, BMC staff and health workers on duty. Given their long work hours, he wondered how they would procure essentials since most shops are shut and the grocery stores are functioning in the stipulated four-hour window. Within 24 hours of our conversation, our food trucks hit the road.”

Rahul added that the meal kits include tea, mineral water, a pack of biscuits, and snacks that include upma or poha or vada pav or pav bhaji. He said that they have also started a helpline number on which the frontline workers can call, and they will travel to their area to serve them.

Rahul said it is the actor’s way of thanking frontline workers for their efforts. He also said that this initiative will go on till May 15.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Salman’s much awaited movie Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai has been released. The movie is all set to release on May 13,2021 on the occasion of Eid.

