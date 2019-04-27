Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Salman Khan Doesn’t Want to Star in a Web Show Ever, Here’s Why

Salman Khan will next be seen in Bharat and Dabangg 3.

News18.com

Updated:April 27, 2019, 1:53 PM IST
Salman Khan Doesn’t Want to Star in a Web Show Ever, Here’s Why
Salman Khan. (Image: Instagram)
Salman Khan, one of the biggest movie stars in India right now, says he doesn’t approve of the content that’s being shown on web shows.

“I don’t like it. I mean, it’s a damn good space but I don’t like all that is being shown on the digital platforms,” he told Hindustan Times.

Worried about their graphic content, he said, “In films, if there are three-four extra punches, it gets censored and we get an A certificate. We get a U/A certificate only when we cut some scenes but on the web, they show anything and everything. There is no censorship. There should be an appointed body that takes that call. My problem is that young kids are also watching it because everyone has access to a phone. So, that’s not cool with me.”

On how he chooses the films that he does, he said, “It’s always the script. It has always been that way. When the audience walks out of the theatre, they should feel that they want a boyfriend like my character, or a son like that or a husband. Every actor should see the film in totality from the audience’s perspective.”

Interestingly, Salman also revealed that he always wanted to be a director. Talking about his love for filmmaking, he said, “I started my career wanting to be a director so I think that I will do that at some point in the future. But I will make a very small film. Badi picture ka matlab yeh nahi hota ki production mein paisa kharch karo, it means bada plot hona chahiye, and content bada hona chahiye.”

