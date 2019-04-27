English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salman Khan Doesn’t Want to Star in a Web Show Ever, Here’s Why
Salman Khan will next be seen in Bharat and Dabangg 3.
Salman Khan. (Image: Instagram)
Loading...
Salman Khan, one of the biggest movie stars in India right now, says he doesn’t approve of the content that’s being shown on web shows.
“I don’t like it. I mean, it’s a damn good space but I don’t like all that is being shown on the digital platforms,” he told Hindustan Times.
Worried about their graphic content, he said, “In films, if there are three-four extra punches, it gets censored and we get an A certificate. We get a U/A certificate only when we cut some scenes but on the web, they show anything and everything. There is no censorship. There should be an appointed body that takes that call. My problem is that young kids are also watching it because everyone has access to a phone. So, that’s not cool with me.”
On how he chooses the films that he does, he said, “It’s always the script. It has always been that way. When the audience walks out of the theatre, they should feel that they want a boyfriend like my character, or a son like that or a husband. Every actor should see the film in totality from the audience’s perspective.”
Interestingly, Salman also revealed that he always wanted to be a director. Talking about his love for filmmaking, he said, “I started my career wanting to be a director so I think that I will do that at some point in the future. But I will make a very small film. Badi picture ka matlab yeh nahi hota ki production mein paisa kharch karo, it means bada plot hona chahiye, and content bada hona chahiye.”
Follow @News18Movies for more.
“I don’t like it. I mean, it’s a damn good space but I don’t like all that is being shown on the digital platforms,” he told Hindustan Times.
Worried about their graphic content, he said, “In films, if there are three-four extra punches, it gets censored and we get an A certificate. We get a U/A certificate only when we cut some scenes but on the web, they show anything and everything. There is no censorship. There should be an appointed body that takes that call. My problem is that young kids are also watching it because everyone has access to a phone. So, that’s not cool with me.”
On how he chooses the films that he does, he said, “It’s always the script. It has always been that way. When the audience walks out of the theatre, they should feel that they want a boyfriend like my character, or a son like that or a husband. Every actor should see the film in totality from the audience’s perspective.”
Interestingly, Salman also revealed that he always wanted to be a director. Talking about his love for filmmaking, he said, “I started my career wanting to be a director so I think that I will do that at some point in the future. But I will make a very small film. Badi picture ka matlab yeh nahi hota ki production mein paisa kharch karo, it means bada plot hona chahiye, and content bada hona chahiye.”
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bad Weather Responsible for Maximum Flight Diversions in India, Delhi Airport Tops the List
- Is Delhi Govt Doing Enough to Protect its Doctors from Disgruntled Kin of Patients?
- Varun Dhawan to Tie the Knot with Natasha Dalal Next Year, Confirms David Dhawan
- Boyfriend Sets Strict Rules for Girlfriend Before Watching Avengers: Endgame
- Confirmed | Upcoming Toyota-Badged Baleno to be Called Glanza, Teaser Video Out
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results