Salman Khan Doing a Back Flip into the Pool at 53 is Proof He is Still a Child at Heart

Ever since Bharat released in theaters, Salman Khan has been treating his fans with small clips on social media that are just too endearing and adorable to ignore. Recently, continuing the trend of the past week, Salman posted another video that shows him doing a back-flip in a pool of water and we have to admit seeing Salman doing the stunt will bring back memories from your own childhood.

In the video, Salman is seen stepping up on an elevated position to attain the perfect height to do the flip. He carefully makes his way up the area and calms himself before he attempts the action. His assistants are also keenly observing the Bharat star from a distance and don't meddle with his childish and excited affairs. Next, Salman does the perfect back-flip as he lands in the pool and splashes the waters of joy. Watch video here:

On the movies front, Salman and Katrina Kaif- starrer Bharat has already earned more that 200-crores at the box office and is already a hit. It is also Salman's fourteenth consecutive film after Dabangg (2010) to enter the 100 club, a feat no other contemporary stars can boast of. Next, Salman will feature in Dabangg 3, which will release on the occasion of Christmas this year. Post the third installment of the cop-action franchise, Salman will be seen in the highly anticipated film titled Inshallah, opposite Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and will release on Eid 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more