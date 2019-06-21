Salman Khan Doing a Back Flip into the Pool at 53 is Proof He is Still a Child at Heart
Salman Khan posted a small video on social media that shows him doing a back flip inside a pool of water.
Image of Salman Khan, courtesy of Instagram
Ever since Bharat released in theaters, Salman Khan has been treating his fans with small clips on social media that are just too endearing and adorable to ignore. Recently, continuing the trend of the past week, Salman posted another video that shows him doing a back-flip in a pool of water and we have to admit seeing Salman doing the stunt will bring back memories from your own childhood.
In the video, Salman is seen stepping up on an elevated position to attain the perfect height to do the flip. He carefully makes his way up the area and calms himself before he attempts the action. His assistants are also keenly observing the Bharat star from a distance and don't meddle with his childish and excited affairs. Next, Salman does the perfect back-flip as he lands in the pool and splashes the waters of joy. Watch video here:
June 21, 2019
On the movies front, Salman and Katrina Kaif- starrer Bharat has already earned more that 200-crores at the box office and is already a hit. It is also Salman's fourteenth consecutive film after Dabangg (2010) to enter the 100 club, a feat no other contemporary stars can boast of. Next, Salman will feature in Dabangg 3, which will release on the occasion of Christmas this year. Post the third installment of the cop-action franchise, Salman will be seen in the highly anticipated film titled Inshallah, opposite Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and will release on Eid 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Noted Playwright And Actor Girish Karnad Dies At 81
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chennai Students ‘Bring’ Cricket World Cup Trophy Home On International Yoga Day 2019
- The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Movie Review: Dhanush's Charming World
- Akshay Kumar's 75-year-old Mother Performing Yoga is the Best Sight on International Yoga Day
- India Celebrates International Yoga Day
- Huawei Confirms Flagship Phones Including the P30 Pro and Mate 20 Pro Will Get Android Q Update
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s