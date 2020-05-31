Salman Khan Donates Hand Sanitisers to Mumbai Police

Salman Khan has donated hand sanitisers to the Mumbai Police department.

Praising the actor, Yuva Sena member Rahul Kanal tweeted: "Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for being there for our frontline warriors, thank you @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray ji @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for being there for one and all...FRSH sanitisers to be distributed to all our frontline warriors in the Police Dept."

Fans were moved by Salman's gesture.

One wrote: "Megastar #SalmanKhan Donates Huge 1,00,000 (1 Lakh) Bottles of FRSH SANITIZERS To Police Personnels in Mumbai Amidst This Coronavirus Lockdown! #LoveUBhaijaan!"

Another fan wrote: "The #SalmanKhan Man with the golden heart that's why he most lovable superstar in country hattoff God bless you. always love #BeingHuman"

Salman has been doing his bit all through the COVID-19 lockdown. A while back, he had provided financial help to 32,000 daily wage workers and helped 90 vertically challenged wage workers associated with All India Special Artistes Association (AISAA), a wing of FWICE.

The superstar had also arranged for food and other resources for the villages around his farmhouse and catered to the needs of around 2500 families.

