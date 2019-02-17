English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salman Khan Donates to #BharatKeVeer Fund, Celebrities Urge Fans to Contribute
Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar have also been calling on people to donate for the families of victims of the Pulwama terror attack.
Image:Salman Khan/Instagram
Ever since the Pulwama terror attack took place in Kashmir, killing 40 CRPF soldiers on board a bus, Bollywood celebrities have been proactively voicing their concern and offering condolences in the matter. Some from the film fraternity, like actors Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, have also been focusing their energies on contributing to the noble cause of raising funds for the families of the slain soldiers.
After it was reported that Amitabh Bachchan will donate Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the late CRPF troopers, Bharat actor Salman Khan and his foundation Being Human have also pledged an unspecified monetary donation for the cause.
Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Home Affairs, recently tweeted his appreciation for Salman and wrote, “Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan on offering to contribute for Pulwama Martyrs through BEING HUMAN FOUNDATION. I'll work out for handing over of the cheques in the account of #BharatKeVeer @BharatKeVeer.”
Salman had expressed his agony over the brutal terrorist attack and the soldiers who took the fall for it. He seems to be pulling out all the stops to help the victims' families. He wrote earlier, “My heart goes out for the Jawans of our beloved country and their families who lost their lives as martyrs to save our families... #YouStandForIndia.”
Others like Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar have also been calling on people to donate for the cause. All throughout yesterday and today, the BharatKeVeer site has been receiving donations from across the country. The massive traffic on the website also led to a temporary shutdown.
