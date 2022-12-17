Salman Khan Drops Teaser of His Song From Ved on 'Bhau' Riteish Deshmukh's Birthday, Watch

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is celebrating his birthday today and Salman Khan just dropped a perfect gift for him. The two actors share a good bond and have been seen supporting each other a lot of times prior to this. On Riteish’s birthday, Salman dropped the teaser of a song from Riteish’s upcoming film Ved. The song also has a cameo of Salman! Sharing the small clip, where he can be seen dancing with the actor. Salman wrote, “Bhau cha birthday aahe - @riteishd Gift to Banta hai. Enjoy"

The Marathi film Ved will mark Riteish and his actress-wife Genelia Deshmukh’s onscreen reunion ten years after the romantic-comedy Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. Apart from Ved being Genelia’s Marathi debut, it also marks her return to the movies after a decade. Riteish, who has delivered big hits with Marathi films like Lai Bhaari (2014) and Mauli (2018), is donning the hat of a director for the first time with Ved, which he is also producing under his banner, Mumbai Film Company. Besides the actor couple, the film also stars Jiya Shankar and Ashok Saraf.

In an exclusive chat with News18, Riteish said, “I was nervous. In fact, I’m still a little nervous. Genelia and I have been working on Ved for a while now and were eagerly waiting to finally share it with everyone."

Ved is slated for a theatrical release on December 30, 2022.

Talking of Salman Khan, the actor can currently be seen hosting the 16th season of Bigg Boss. He is also gearing up for the release of his action-thriller film Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. Salman will also be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill and Aasif Sheikh among others. Besides these, the actor will also be making a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan.

